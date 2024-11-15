Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RAF fighter jets were scrambled to respond to Russian military aircraft was detected flying close to UK airspace.

Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, monitored a Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said. The Russian reconnaissance plane had been detected in the UK’s area of interest but at no time was it able to enter UK sovereign airspace.

This comes shortly after the Portsmouth-based warship HMS Iron Duke, alongside RFA Tideforce, shadowed three Russian ships - including RFS Admiral Golovko - last Sunday (November 10). Golovko was accompanied by oceanographic research vessel Yantar and supporting tanker Vyazma. All three had been tracked by the Norwegian Navy before British forces took over.

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard MP said the UK has a “formidable” ability to protect itself from Russian aggression. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

RAF jets have been scrambled to monitor Russian aircraft. This comes shortly after HMS Iron Duke monitored RFS Golovko in the English Channel. | Royal Navy

The naval vessels, supported by an RAF P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, followed the ships through the Channel before handing over duties to the French Navy. As the Golovko continued her journey, Iron Duke took over shadowing duties of the second Russian group.

Frigate Neustrashimy and her support ship, tanker Akademik Pashin, were travelling to their home port in the Baltic. HMS Iron Duke remained in contact with the pair back through the Channel and into the North Sea before handing over to a Dutch warship.

Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK. The Royal Navy and RAF have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment’s notice and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations.”

It is understood this is the second time in three months the Royal Navy and RAF have detected Russian ships and aircraft within a week of each other.