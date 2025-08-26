Direct Edinburgh buses to run for Chappell Roan show at Royal Highland Centre
The American singer songwriter from Missouri, who has enjoyed chart success her albums on both sides of the Atlantic, will perform on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27 with Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall supporting the US star.
Lothian Buses will be running direct links between Edinburgh and the Royal Highland Centre via its service 98, where customers can buy single tickets for £6, return tickets for £8.50 and a network day ticket (unlimited travel on day and NightBus services across entire network) for £12.50.
Passengers should note that cash is not accepted on the service 98 but customers can buy tickets on the bus using contactless or through Lothian Buses’ Bus & Tram app. Under 22s, over 60s and disabled customers can travel for free provided they hold a valid Young Scot NEC/Scottish NEC. Ridacards are also accepted on Service 98.
Service 98 will depart from George Street (east end, outside The Dome), with additional pick-up points at the west end (stop SD), Haymarket (stop HH) and the regular service 31 stops along Corstorphine Road until Maybury.
After the concerts, there will be frequent departures from the Royal Highland Centre’s north car park with a dedicated exit route exclusive to buses for a quick journey back to the city centre, where connections are available to Lothian’s late evening and NightBus services.
Departures from George Street (east end): 3pm, 3.15pm, 3.45pm, 4.10pm, 4.20pm, 4.30pm, 4.40pm and 4.50pm. Service 98 will then run every 7-8 minutes until 7.20pm.
Departures from Royal Highland Centre (north car park): 9.20pm, 9.40pm, 10pm, 10.10pm, 10.20pm. Frequent services will continue until 11.30pm.
Travelling from North Edinburgh on August 26 and 27
Lothian’s Service 17 operates from Ocean Terminal to Edinburgh Airport via Newhaven, Granton, Muirhouse, Blackhall, Clermiston and DrumBrae. Alight at Airport Hotels. It’s a 10-15 minute walk from there to the Royal Highland Centre and buses operate up to every 30 minutes.
Travelling from South Edinburgh
Lothian’s Service 18 operates from Fort Kinnaird to Edinburgh Airport via Royal Infirmary, Kaimes, Mortonhall, Oxgangs, Westside Plaza and Sighthill. Alight at Airport Hotels. It’s a 10-15 minute walk from there to the Royal Highland Centre.
Travelling from West Lothian, Ratho and Queensferry on August 26 and 27
Lothian Country’s Service X18 operates direct from Whitburn, Armadale, Bathgate, Uphall, Broxburn to A8 (Ingliston Road) with buses running up to every 30 minutes.
Lothian Country’s Service X19 operates direct from Winchburgh to A8 (Ingliston Road) with buses up to every 30 minutes.
Lothian Country’s Service 70 operates from Hermiston Park & Ride (via Ratho) to A8 (Ingliston Road) with buses up to every 60 minutes.
Lothian Country’s Service 71 operates from Queensferry to A8 (Ingliston Road) with buses departing up to every hour until 7.05pm