Another beloved pigeon sculpture has gone missing from Edinburgh’s Elm Row this week – the fourth statue to disappear since they were reinstalled in the area two years ago.

The pigeon sculpture, that is estimated to be worth around £5,000, was part of a group of eight sculptures first erected in Elm Row in 1996. The were removed in 2006 as part of the original tram project before returning to the site 17 years later.

But since the sculptures returned two years ago as part of Trams To Newhaven Project’s public realm improvements, half of the pigeons have been vandalised, stolen or gone missing. It is understood the council is reviewing local CCTV in the area.

Another Elm Row pigeon sculpture went missing this week, with Edinburgh Council first being notified on Thrsday, August 14 | NW

One sculpture was vandalised in December 2023, less than five months after it was installed in Elm Row. It was later recovered by a local business and placed back on its plinth in March the following year. The damage cost the council £680.

In May this year, a further two sculptures were ripped from their base – an act the council described as ‘extremely disappointing’. One of the pigeons was subsequently located whilst the whereabouts of the second sculpture remains unknown.

The most recent incident makes it the fourth statues to have gone missing in the last two years, with two of the unique sculptures feared stolen. This has prompted locals and community councillors to call for additional CCTV in the area to protect the artworks which have become a popular focal point within the revamped public realm space.

Craig Jones Rowley, co-owner of Dean Jones Hairdressing on Elm Row, told the Evening News he first noticed it was missing on Wednesday. He said: “It’s disappointing to see another one has disappeared, I’ve been asking about it but nobody seems to know.

“I don't know what's gone on, it just seems all a bit silly now. Long before the first one was taken I thought why don't they put up CCTV as a deterrent, because these things do cost a bit of money.

The much-loved Elm Row pigeon statues, returned to the area in July 2023 after a 17-year absence | NW

“I’ve stayed in the area for 20 years and the whole area has improved over the years. The sculptures have become a wee tourist attraction here and it's just nice to have back. So it’s such a shame it’s happened again because it spoils it for everyone else.”

Following the news the New Town and Broughton community council said: “Perhaps they need to be caged for their own protection? Failing that, an investment in 24/7 CCTV coverage here would seem worthwhile.”

Lib Dem councillor for Leith Walk, Jack Caldwell said: “This is very disappointing, although one of the missing pigeons is in the Council's possession. If anyone has any information, please contact Police Scotland. I'll be following up with the Elm Row project team on how we can secure these public art pieces going forward.”

Councillor Margaret Graham, culture and communities convener, said: “I’m really disappointed that anyone would once again cause this kind of damage, which doesn’t just cost the Council significantly, but deprives the public of this striking piece of public art.

“We’re now investigating reports that a third pigeon has been taken and have reported the matter to the police. If any member of the public has any information, we would appreciate them coming forward. We hope to replace these much-loved statues as soon as possible.”