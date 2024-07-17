Disruption to Edinburgh trams following ‘police incident’ on Princes Street 

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 21:33 BST
Edinburgh trams are unable to run services between the West End and Newhaven due to a police incident in the city centre. 

It is understood the disruption is caused by a crash involving several vehicles in the East End of Princes Street. Images shared online appear to show a collision involving a taxi and a Range Rover. Police can be seen in attendance. 

Cat Headley

The incident means trams will only run between Edinburgh Airport and the West End until the vehicles are recovered. 

Writing on social media at 8.30pm, Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to Police incident on Princes St trams are only running between the Airport and the West End. Ticket acceptance in place with Lothian Buses West End - Newhaven.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment. 

