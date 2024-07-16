West Lothian crime: Pensioner dies in Edinburgh hospital after hit and run with motorbike while crossing road
The incident is being treated as a hit and run and happened around 7.15pm on Friday, July 12. It is understood the man was crossing Bathgate Road with a walking frame and was struck by a motorbike. The rider left the motorbike and then left the scene.
The pensioner was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Tuesday, July, 16. Police are now appealing for information as they continue an investigation into the incident.
Sergeant Jen Niven from Road Policing said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time. We are following a positive line of enquiry and would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 with reference number 3159 of 12 July.