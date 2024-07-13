Pensioner critical in Edinburgh hospital after hit and run while crossing road with zimmer frame
Police are appealing for information following the hit-and-run incident, which took place in the Blackburn area of West Lothian on Friday, July 12.
Around 7.15pm, an 81-year-old man with a zimmer frame was crossing Bathgate Road when he was struck by a motorbike. Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where medical staff describe his condition as critical. The rider left the motorbike and made off from the scene.
Inspector Colin Morrison from Road Policing said: “An elderly man has been left critically injured and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the rider of the motorbike.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please get in touch. We are also asking motorists with dashcams who were in the area around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.
“Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3159 of Friday, 12 July, 2024.”