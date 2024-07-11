West Lothian crime: Two charged over attempted murder in Livingston
Police said a man and a woman had been arrested and charged following an incident in Clement Rise, Dedridge, Livingston, on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Clement Rise at around 6.20pm on Sunday, where they discovered a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston but was later transferred to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Police said earlier they had arrested three people. One man has now been released pending further enquiries.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder which happened Clement Rise, Livingston, on Sunday, 7 July, 2024.
“A 43-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.
“The man and woman are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday, 11 July, 2024. A 48-year-old man was also arrested and released pending further enquiries.”
Detective Inspector Lee Beaumont added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries into this particularly violent attack.”