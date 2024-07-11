Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Livingston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a man and a woman had been arrested and charged following an incident in Clement Rise, Dedridge, Livingston, on Sunday.

Police say two people have been charged and another man released pending further enquiries | YPN

Emergency services were called to Clement Rise at around 6.20pm on Sunday, where they discovered a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston but was later transferred to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said earlier they had arrested three people. One man has now been released pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder which happened Clement Rise, Livingston, on Sunday, 7 July, 2024.

“A 43-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

“The man and woman are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday, 11 July, 2024. A 48-year-old man was also arrested and released pending further enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Lee Beaumont added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries into this particularly violent attack.”