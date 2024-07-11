West Lothian crime: Two charged over attempted murder in Livingston

By Ian Swanson
Published 11th Jul 2024, 08:16 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 08:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Livingston.

Police said a man and a woman had been arrested and charged following an incident in Clement Rise, Dedridge, Livingston, on Sunday.

Police say two people have been charged and another man released pending further enquiriesPolice say two people have been charged and another man released pending further enquiries
Police say two people have been charged and another man released pending further enquiries | YPN

Emergency services were called to Clement Rise at around 6.20pm on Sunday, where they discovered a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston but was later transferred to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said earlier they had arrested three people. One man has now been released pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder which happened Clement Rise, Livingston, on Sunday, 7 July, 2024.

“A 43-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

“The man and woman are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday, 11 July, 2024. A 48-year-old man was also arrested and released pending further enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Lee Beaumont added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries into this particularly violent attack.”

Related topics:PoliceLivingston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice