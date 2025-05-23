Edinburgh actor Ncuti Gatwa is reportedly set to leave his role as Doctor Who.

The Scottish Sun has reported that the former Boroughmuir High School pupil will leave the hit BBC hit series after just two series.

Gatwa began his tenure in the iconic role as the fifteenth Doctor Who in 2023 - taking over the mantle from fellow Scot, David Tennant, who reprised the roles for the 60th anniversary episodes. Gatwa was the fourth Scot to take on the role and the first Black Doctor Who.

The BBC would not be drawn on whether reports were correct, stating that no decision had been made. The second season’s finale is yet to be broadcast.

The Scottish Sun reported the BBC as having said: “As we have previously stated, the decision on season three will be made after season two airs and any other claims are just pure speculation.

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

Gatwa was born in Rwanda but moved to Scotland in 1994 when civil war broke out in his birth country. The family settled in Oxgangs in Edinburgh, before moving to Dunfermline when he was 15-years-old. He attended school in Edinburgh, at Boroughmuir High School.

His breakthrough role came in the hit Netflix series Sex Education before further roles in Barbie and Masters of the Air.