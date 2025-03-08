12 Edinburgh celebrities who went to Boroughmuir High School - including Ncuti Gatwa

Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School boasts an impressive list of celebrities among its former pupils – including rock stars, actors and politicians.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 celebrities who went to Boroughmuir High School – and let us know in the comments section if any of them attended the school at the same time as you or your children?
Take a look through our gallery to see 12 celebrities who attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, including Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa. Photo: BBC Studios/Danny Kasirye/James Pardon
2. Christine Grahame
Christine Grahame MSP went to Boroughmuir High School before studying at Edinburgh University. Photo: Andrew Milligan
3. Ally Massaquoi (Young Fathers)
Originally from Liberia, Alloysious “Ally” Massaquoi attended Boroughmuir High School after moving to Edinburgh. He founded Young Fathers in 2008 with Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings, and the trio started performing in nightclubs when they were still in their teens. In 2014, they won the Mercury Prize for their debut album Dead. Photo: Third Party
4. Pollyanna McIntosh
Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent. Photo: Third Party
