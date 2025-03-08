12 Edinburgh celebrities who went to Boroughmuir High School - including Ncuti Gatwa

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
Discover some of the famous faces who went to Boroughmuir High School.

Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School boasts an impressive list of celebrities among its former pupils – including rock stars, actors and politicians.

Among the many famous faces is Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, but there are plenty of others.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 celebrities who went to Boroughmuir High School – and let us know in the comments section if any of them attended the school at the same time as you or your children?

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 celebrities who attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, including Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa.

1. 12 celebrities who attended Boroughmuir High School

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 celebrities who attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, including Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa. Photo: BBC Studios/Danny Kasirye/James Pardon

Photo Sales
Christine Grahame MSP went to Boroughmuir High School before studying at Edinburgh University.

2. Christine Grahame

Christine Grahame MSP went to Boroughmuir High School before studying at Edinburgh University. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Originally from Liberia, Alloysious “Ally” Massaquoi attended Boroughmuir High School after moving to Edinburgh. He founded Young Fathers in 2008 with Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings, and the trio started performing in nightclubs when they were still in their teens. In 2014, they won the Mercury Prize for their debut album Dead.

3. Ally Massaquoi (Young Fathers)

Originally from Liberia, Alloysious “Ally” Massaquoi attended Boroughmuir High School after moving to Edinburgh. He founded Young Fathers in 2008 with Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings, and the trio started performing in nightclubs when they were still in their teens. In 2014, they won the Mercury Prize for their debut album Dead. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent.

4. Pollyanna McIntosh

Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice