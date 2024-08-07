A dog has been abandoned at a train station after a man wearing a helmet was seen kicking it.

A witness told the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) that he saw a man kicking a dog in the head and neck in a street near Dalmeny railway station before driving away without him.

A man wearing a motorcycle helmet was seen kicking the dog near Dalmeny train station before abandoning him on Saturday, August 3 | Scottish SPCA

The man is reported to have been wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the incident which occurred on Saturday, August 3. Anyone with information about the dog or the male suspect is asked to call the Scottish SPCA helpline.

Inspector Jennifer Surgeon, said: “We were called out to a male bull breed type dog who had been dumped in a street after a male was seen kicking him. He is very nervous and underweight but didn’t appear to have any other obvious physical injuries.

“The dog was left unattended in the area but thankfully the caller was able to contain him and take him to a place of safety. The male drove away in a white car however was wearing a motorbike helmet to shield his face so we have been unable to identify him so far.

“The dog is microchipped but has not been registered. He is now in our care at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres. If anyone recognises this dog or has any information surrounding his circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 0300 0999 999.”