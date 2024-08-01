Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Edinburgh teenagers have been charged in connection with motorcycle theft, attempted theft and fire-raising in the Gorgie area of the city.

The incident is understood to have taken place in Robertson Avenue on Friday, June 14. The youths, aged 14, 16 and 17 will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with theft, attempted theft and fire-raising offences in Edinburgh | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Three male youths - aged 14, 16 and 17 - have been charged in connection with theft, attempted theft and fire-raising offences in Edinburgh.

"The incident happened on Robertson Avenue on Friday, 14 June, 2024. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."