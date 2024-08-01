Edinburgh crime: Three teenagers charged in connection with motorcycle theft and fire-raising offences
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three Edinburgh teenagers have been charged in connection with motorcycle theft, attempted theft and fire-raising in the Gorgie area of the city.
The incident is understood to have taken place in Robertson Avenue on Friday, June 14. The youths, aged 14, 16 and 17 will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Three male youths - aged 14, 16 and 17 - have been charged in connection with theft, attempted theft and fire-raising offences in Edinburgh.
"The incident happened on Robertson Avenue on Friday, 14 June, 2024. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."