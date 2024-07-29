Google Maps

Four men have been arrested in connection with the theft of two cars in the Trinity area of Edinburgh.

Police officers spotted the two cars being driven along Maybury Road shortly after 1pm on Sunday, July 28. It is understood the four occupants, aged 16, 17, 19 and 20 years-old, then abandoned the vehicles and ‘made off on foot.’

Officers later traced the four men where they were found to be in ‘possession of a number of weapons.’ Police enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Sunday, 28 July, 2024, two cars which had been stolen from the Trinity area of Edinburgh were seen by officers on Maybury Road.

“The occupants of the vehicles made off from the scene on foot and were traced nearby by officers a short time later in possession of a number of weapons. Four males aged 16, 17, 19 and 20 have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”