Edinburgh crime: Four men arrested in connection with vehicle theft and ‘possession of a number of weapons’
Police officers spotted the two cars being driven along Maybury Road shortly after 1pm on Sunday, July 28. It is understood the four occupants, aged 16, 17, 19 and 20 years-old, then abandoned the vehicles and ‘made off on foot.’
Officers later traced the four men where they were found to be in ‘possession of a number of weapons.’ Police enquiries remain ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Sunday, 28 July, 2024, two cars which had been stolen from the Trinity area of Edinburgh were seen by officers on Maybury Road.
“The occupants of the vehicles made off from the scene on foot and were traced nearby by officers a short time later in possession of a number of weapons. Four males aged 16, 17, 19 and 20 have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”
They added: “Officers would like to thank the public for their help with this investigation.”