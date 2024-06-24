Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh resident who was magnet fishing at the Union Canal at the weekend made an explosive discovery after fishing out a World War II bomb fuse.

Duncan Shepherd, who ‘fell in love’ with magnet fishing three years ago, was with his friends near Fountain Park on Sunday morning when he pulled out an 80-year-old device which he later handed in to the police.

Edinburgh resident, Duncan Shepherd, discovered the Second World War bomb fuse in the Union Canal on Sunday, June 23 | Duncan Shepherd

The Leith resident who is a member of Magnet Fishing Worldwide, said: “I was shocked to find it, but happy at the same time because it’s my first big find. In the past I’ve found loads of bits and bobs but I’ve never found something like this before so I was a bit overwhelmed.

“I panicked a bit at first because I wasn’t sure if it was a bomb. Then I spoke to my friends and we started researching what it was and it turned out to be part of the bomb fuse.”

Duncan, who was joined by members of Musselburgh Magnet Fishing on Sunday, had been in the area for around 90 minutes before uncovering the device. He added: “Supposedly it’s worth some money but I don’t like collecting items that are potentially dangerous so I handed it into Gayfield Police Station.”

The WW II devices was later destroyed by an Explosives Ordnance Disposal team | Duncan Shepherd

It comes after several artefacts from the Second World War have been discovered by local magnet fishing groups along the Union Canal in recent years including grenades, aircraft ammunition and an American M1 Garand assault rifle. Duncan said it remains a mystery why so many items have been found along the canal.