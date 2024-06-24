Edinburgh magnet fisher ‘shocked’ to find World War II bomb fuse in Union Canal
Duncan Shepherd, who ‘fell in love’ with magnet fishing three years ago, was with his friends near Fountain Park on Sunday morning when he pulled out an 80-year-old device which he later handed in to the police.
The Leith resident who is a member of Magnet Fishing Worldwide, said: “I was shocked to find it, but happy at the same time because it’s my first big find. In the past I’ve found loads of bits and bobs but I’ve never found something like this before so I was a bit overwhelmed.
“I panicked a bit at first because I wasn’t sure if it was a bomb. Then I spoke to my friends and we started researching what it was and it turned out to be part of the bomb fuse.”
Duncan, who was joined by members of Musselburgh Magnet Fishing on Sunday, had been in the area for around 90 minutes before uncovering the device. He added: “Supposedly it’s worth some money but I don’t like collecting items that are potentially dangerous so I handed it into Gayfield Police Station.”
It comes after several artefacts from the Second World War have been discovered by local magnet fishing groups along the Union Canal in recent years including grenades, aircraft ammunition and an American M1 Garand assault rifle. Duncan said it remains a mystery why so many items have been found along the canal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.50pm on Sunday, June, 23, a WW2 bomb fuse was handed into Gayfield Police Station. A small number of staff were evacuated as a precaution. Explosives Ordnance Disposal attended and the device was taken away to be destroyed.”
