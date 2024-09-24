From a boathouse to churches and from an architect’s house to sewage works, there’s an infinite variety of places to explore. It’s a chance to see inside buildings where the public often don’t have access and an opportunity to get a new take on familiar landmarks you might walk past every day.
Doors Open Day began in 1990, with 44 events in and Ayr. But in the past 34 years it has expanded to cover the whole of Scotland. It is billed as Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating architecture, culture, and heritage.
1. National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge
Situated in the heart of Edinburgh, the National Library of Scotland on George IV Bridge is the country’s largest library. Within its collections of millions of items visitors can view books, manuscripts, newspapers, maps, films and many other formats, from Scotland and beyond. There will be guided tours through parts of the Library that are not usually open to the public. Booking is required at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/doors-open-day-tours-of-the-national-library-of-scotland-tickets-1003507416697?aff=oddtdtcreator There are other events which should also be booked in advance via Eventbrite. Open: Sunday, 29 September, 10am - 4pm. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
2. National Records of Scotland
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) collect, preserve and produce information about Scotland's people and history and make it available to inform current and future generations. The records, from the 12th to the 21st centuries, touch on virtually every aspect of Scottish life.
Their main building is General Register House at the east end of Princes Street.
Activities include free family history taster sessions and tours of the building. Open: Saturday 28 September, 10am-4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
3. New College, The Mound
Founded in 1846, New College has a prominent place on Edinburgh’s iconic skyline. Once the site of the palace of Mary of Guise - mother of Mary Queen of Scots- the College is home to Edinburgh University's School of Divinity. Features include the beautiful Rainy Hall and the New College Library.
Visitors are free to look around the building. Tour guides will be on hand with information and there will be a display of treasures from the Library.
Open: Sunday 29 September, 12-4.30pm | Andrew O'Brien
4. New Haig House - Poppy Scotland
Poppy Scotland's New Haig House campus in Logie Green Road at Canonmills includes Lady Haig's poppy factory and a two-storey office building. Doors Open Days are n opportunity to explore the evolution of the poppy, meet its makers, see the vintage machinery, and understand the life-changing support it still provides to this day. Enjoy the heritage exhibition and take a guided tour of the newly refurbished Poppy Factory. Open: Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 September , 10am - 4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
