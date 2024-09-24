1 . National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge

Situated in the heart of Edinburgh, the National Library of Scotland on George IV Bridge is the country’s largest library. Within its collections of millions of items visitors can view books, manuscripts, newspapers, maps, films and many other formats, from Scotland and beyond. There will be guided tours through parts of the Library that are not usually open to the public. Booking is required at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/doors-open-day-tours-of-the-national-library-of-scotland-tickets-1003507416697?aff=oddtdtcreator There are other events which should also be booked in advance via Eventbrite. Open: Sunday, 29 September, 10am - 4pm. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust