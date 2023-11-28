Two people were treated for injuries at the scene.

A massive crane collapsed on a new-build flat in Leith while the driver was still inside.

Emergency crews closed a large section at the bottom of Leith Walk following the incident on Tuesday morning at Stead’s place.

Two patients were treated for injuries at the scene, including the driver and one other site worker.

Photo: Jolene Campbell

Workers at the site told the Evening News that the driver was still inside when concrete blocks fell off after a ‘malfunction’.

One worker said: “There was a malfunction and the concrete blocks fell off the drivers cabin. He was still inside but I understand he managed to get out just in time. I don’t know if he’s badly hurt. Everyone else was accounted for so I don't think anyone else was hurt. It was scary.”

The crane collapsed on top of new-build apartments being built in Edinburgh by Colab Construction.

A shop worker on Leith Walk said: "I heard an almighty bang and the building shook. I went outside and saw neighbours all standing about to see what had happened. Lots of emergency services arrived. The crane just collapsed. It is pandemonium on the Walk now.”

Photo: Jolene Campbell

Ross Scott, a stonemason working on a roof in Albert Street said he had seen a crane “fall out of the sky”. “This morning I just saw this massive crane fall out of the sky. It was unreal. It all happened so quickly. It looked like it snapped and then the arm fell onto the roof of a new-build. Then we heard all the sirens going down Easter Road.”

The site is being developed into more than 140 apartments, including 38 earmarked for affordable housing.

Eight appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Police Scotland and the ambulance service remain in attendance.

The road remains closed between Leith Walk and Pilrig Street.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0929 hours today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh. We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team (SORT) to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene.”