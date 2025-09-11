Drivers facing 10 mile diversion as works to begin on M8 near Ratho

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:35 BST
Drivers are facing a diversion of more than 10 miles while works to upgrade streetlighting on an M8 slip road are carried out.

The essential works will see six overnight closures followed by five nights of lane closures. From Monday, September 15, to Friday, September 26, the M8 junction 2 eastbound on-slip near Ratho will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

A diversion route will be in place via the M8 westbound at junction 3 Livingston and return on the M8 eastbound. This diversion will add an estimated 10.6 miles and 11 minutes to affected journeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The essential works on the M8 will see six overnight closures followed by five nights of lane closures.placeholder image
The essential works on the M8 will see six overnight closures followed by five nights of lane closures. | Google Maps

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

The following week will see lane closures in place between Monday, September 22 and Friday, September 26, but the slip road will remain open to traffic.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “These works will improve lighting and safety for motorists traveling on this section of the motorway network.

“Overnight slip road and lane closures are required for the safety of road users and our workforce, however we will carry out the works at night to minimise disruption. If you need to use this route on the nights of 15 to 20 September, our advice is to plan ahead and allow some extra time for your journey.”

For the latest travel information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website

Related topics:EdinburghDriversDisruption
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice