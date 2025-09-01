Works to resurface a section of the M8 between junctions 2 and 3 will get underway this week with overnight road closures in place.

The M8 westbound carriageway south of Broxburn prior to Roman Camp will be closed Monday to Friday between 8.30pm to 6am from September 2 to 17.

During these closures, a signed diversion route will be in place from M8 Junction 2 via the M9 to Newbridge Roundabout, then the A89 to Dechmont Roundabout, taking the first exit onto the A899, then the third exit at the following roundabout to rejoin the M8 at Junction 3. This diversion will add approximately 14 minutes and 7.1 miles onto affected journeys.

Overnight road closures on the M8 between junctions 2 and 3 will run from September 2 to 17 | Google Maps

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will oversee the work and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address defects within the carriageway, improving ride quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M8 while making use of sustainable techniques to minimise the environmental impact.

“Carriageway closures are essential for safety, however we’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise the impact. If you need to travel on this route during the works, our advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time for the diversion. We thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding.”

To keep up to date with the latest information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website or on X at @trafficscotland.