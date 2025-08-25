A series of overnight road closures on the M8 get underway this week as teams resurface roads between junctions 3A and 4A.

Works on the westbound carriageway will be carried out between 8.30pm and 6am on August 26, 27, 28 and 29. Around half a kilometre of road will be renewed at the 4A off slip on the M8 to improve safety and provide smoother journeys for motorists.

A signed diversion will be in place for westbound traffic on the M8 from junction 3A. Traffic will be directed to exit via the M8 junction 3A off-slip, head south-west to the A7066, continue onto the A706, turn right onto the B7066 and follow signs for the M8 Glasgow before rejoining the motorway via the junction 4A on-slip. This diversion is expected to add approximately 11 minutes and 6.3 miles to journey times.

Works on the M8 westbound carriageway will be carried out between 8.30pm and 6am on August 26, 27, 28 and 29. | Transport Scotland

On Tuesday, August 26, and Wednesday, August 27, the M8 junction 4A eastbound off-slip will also be closed. Traffic wishing to exit at junction 4A will be diverted onwards to junction 4 eastbound off-slip, then the A801 and A706, following the existing westbound diversion signs back to Junction 4A to continue their journey.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South-East network manager, said: “Closing the M8 westbound carriageway is essential to ensure the safety of both road users and our workforce during these resurfacing works.

“We’ve planned the works overnight to minimise disruption as much as possible, however we understand this may still cause inconvenience for some road users. We thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding. If you need to use this route during the works, our advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time for the diversion.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or via their social media platforms