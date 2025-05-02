Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overnight works are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 19, to renew the road surface on a section of the eastbound A720 Edinburgh City Bypass prior to Calder Junction.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project between 8.30pm and 6am each night from May 19-27.

For the safety of workers and road users, the eastbound A720 will be closed between Gogar Junction and Calder Junction during the works.

A diversion route suitable for trunk road traffic will be signposted from Gogar Junction to Calder Junction via South Gyle Broadway, South Gyle Access, Bankhead Drive, Broomhouse Road and Calder Road, adding an estimated 1.5 miles and four minutes to affected journeys.

Motorists wishing to access Calder Junction from Hermiston Gait Junction will be directed to join the same diversion route, via the A720 westbound to Gogar Junction.

The Calder junction on the City of Edinburgh Bypass. | Transport Scotland

There will be no direct access from Hermiston Gait Roundabout to Calder Junction, however access will remain open to the A720 eastbound and the retail park.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A720 approach to Calder Junction will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

A map showing the overnight closures. | BEAR Scotland

Live traffic information is available from the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot and on X at @trafficscotland. All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions.