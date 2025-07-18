Roadworks see overnight closure at busy Edinburgh road on the M8 near Hermiston Gait
The closure will affect westbound traffic only and be in effect between 8.30pm on Friday, July 18 to 6am on Saturday, July 19. BEAR Scotland advised diversions will be in place from Hermiston Gait and will add an extra mile to affected journeys.
A diversion route will be signposted from Hermiston Gait Roundabout to M8 junction 2, via the A720 (Edinburgh City Bypass) north to Gogar Roundabout, the A8 Glasgow Road west to Newbridge Roundabout, and the M9 southbound.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “It’s essential for the safety of motorists and our workforce that we close the carriageway while these repairs are completed, however we’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise any disruption.
“If you do need to travel on this route on the night of Friday 18 July, our advice is to plan ahead and allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”
For live traffic information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.
