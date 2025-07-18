An overnight closure on the M8 between junctions 1 and 2 (between Hermiston Gait and Newbridge) will be in place tonight to allow teams to carry out essential roadworks.

The closure will affect westbound traffic only and be in effect between 8.30pm on Friday, July 18 to 6am on Saturday, July 19. BEAR Scotland advised diversions will be in place from Hermiston Gait and will add an extra mile to affected journeys.

A diversion route will be signposted from Hermiston Gait Roundabout to M8 junction 2, via the A720 (Edinburgh City Bypass) north to Gogar Roundabout, the A8 Glasgow Road west to Newbridge Roundabout, and the M9 southbound.

Repair works on the M8 will see junctions 1 and 2 closed to westbound traffic between 8.30pm and 6am on the night of Friday, July 18. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. | Google Maps

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “It’s essential for the safety of motorists and our workforce that we close the carriageway while these repairs are completed, however we’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise any disruption.

“If you do need to travel on this route on the night of Friday 18 July, our advice is to plan ahead and allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”

For live traffic information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.