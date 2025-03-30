Edinburgh drivers on M8 facing delays at Hermiston Gait after crash leaves road blocked

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 30th Mar 2025, 12:38 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 12:53 BST
Drivers in Edinburgh were facing delays on the M8 today after a crash left the busy route blocked.

Traffic Scotland said the crash left the eastbound carriageway at Hermiston Gait partially blocked, with drivers having been urged to ‘use caution’ when approaching the area.

Traffic was heavy between junctions 1 and 2 on the motorway. According to the AA Route Planner, there were delays of around nine minutes, with traffic moving at an average speed of 10mph.

Drivers travelling eastbound on the M8 are facing delaysDrivers travelling eastbound on the M8 are facing delays
Drivers travelling eastbound on the M8 are facing delays | Traffic Scotland

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “The M8 eastbound at junction 1, Hermiston Gait, lane 2 is currently blocked, due to a road traffic collision. Road users are advised to use caution on approach. Further updates to follow as we get them.”

The spokesman later added that the road was cleared at 12.45 - around 40 minutes after the crash was first reported - and all lanes are now open.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

