Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:57 BST

I headed along to Xtreme Karting Edinburgh at Newbridge to try out Scotland’s largest indoor karting centre’s new multi-level track and electric karts.

Xtreme Karting recently reopened to the public following this £1.5 investment, which has added over 150 metres of adrenaline packed race track to what is already the country’s largest indoor karting centre.

The new multi-level track and electric karts at Xtreme Karting Newbridge. | National World

The first big difference I noticed while racing in the new electric karts is the lack of noise and smell.

Normally, you can’t hear yourself think on a go-kart track, so it was nice to enjoy a more peaceful drive, with the added bonus of not having petrol in my nostrils as I whizzed up and down along this challenging multi-level track, which takes you up and down as well as round and round with a corkscrew decent, the only one of its kind in the UK.

The new layout adds extra track to what is already Scotland's largest indoor karting centre. | National World

I’ve taken on go-karting tracks across the UK and abroad, indoor and outdoor, and I have to say this is the best one I’ve even raced on. And with the electric karts also fitted with a boost button, it felt more like a real-life game of Mario Kart than standard go-karting!

With the added bonus of Xtreme Karting being on the edge of Edinburgh at Newbridge, just past the airport, I will definitely be back with friends and family in the future to enjoy a group racing session.

