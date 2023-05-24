An elderly woman has died two weeks after she was struck by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Helen Holland was struck by the royal escort vehicle on Earl's Court, in London, on the afternoon of May 10. The 81-year-old was rushed to hospital, where she remained in critical condition for two weeks before her death. Her son, Martin Holland, told the BBC his mother had died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries". He said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks… but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today”. He also claimed that his mum was walking at a pedestrian crossing, when she was hit by the motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchess of Edinburgh is said to be “deeply saddened” by the death. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family."

The Duchess of Edinburgh is said to be "deeply saddened" by the death of a woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of her police escort. (Photo credit: Andy Newbold/Surrey Lieutenancy/PA Wire)

The crash is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Following the crash, IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family. We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses.