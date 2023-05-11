The Duchess of Edinburgh said she is ‘praying’ for the elderly woman who was struck by her royal motorcade in London.

The police motorcycle on escort duties collided with the member of the public in West Cromwell Road, Earls Court at 3.21pm on Wednesday, May 10. Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended and the woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital. She remains there in a critical condition and her family has been informed. There are no reports of any other injuries.

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh is praying for the elderly woman who was struck by her motorcade on Wednesday afternoon in London. Photo: Stuart C Wilson/ Getty Images.

The palace said: "The Duchess's heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family. She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments. Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated."

An independent investigation has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). An IOPC spokesperson said: “Last night, May 10, we began an independent investigation after we were informed by the Metropolitan Police Service of an incident where a police motorcycle on escort duties collided with a woman on West Cromwell Road, Earls Court at 3.21pm yesterday afternoon. The woman, who is in her 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

"Last night we sent investigators to the scene and to the post incident procedures to begin gathering evidence. In due course we will be in touch with the woman’s family to express our sympathies and explain our role. Our investigation is at a very early stage.”