King’s Coronation: 10 photos from Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens as crowds watch King Charles’ Coronation
A large crowd gathered in the city centre to watch the ceremony and soak up the atmosphere.
Hundreds turned out to see King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey at the Ross Bandstand, West Princes Street Gardens, May 6.
Well-wishers of all ages, many decked out in flags and bright colours watched as the King officially marked his reign at Westminster Abbey at the live screening, the centrepiece of Edinburgh's celebrations.
Here’s our photos of locals and visitors as they celebrate the historic day in the heart of the city centre.