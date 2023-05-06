News you can trust since 1873
King’s Coronation: 10 photos from Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens as crowds watch King Charles’ Coronation

A large crowd gathered in the city centre to watch the ceremony and soak up the atmosphere.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 6th May 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 11:51 BST

Hundreds turned out to see King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey at the Ross Bandstand, West Princes Street Gardens, May 6.

Well-wishers of all ages, many decked out in flags and bright colours watched as the King officially marked his reign at Westminster Abbey at the live screening, the centrepiece of Edinburgh's celebrations.

Here’s our photos of locals and visitors as they celebrate the historic day in the heart of the city centre.

Well-wishers gathered at Princes Street Gardens

1. Families turned out in support

Well-wishers gathered at Princes Street Gardens Photo: Ginny S

Edinburgh's main event saw scores turn out despite the thick fog

2. Spectators gathered at the Ross bandstand

Edinburgh's main event saw scores turn out despite the thick fog Photo: Ginny S

Many were decked out in British flags

3. Gearing up for the screening in Edinburgh

Many were decked out in British flags Photo: Ginny S

People gathered to watch the Crowning of the King, alongside Camilla the Queen Consort

4. Spectators watching historic ceremony

People gathered to watch the Crowning of the King, alongside Camilla the Queen Consort Photo: Ginny S

