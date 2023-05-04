As the nation gears up to mark the crowning of King Charles III alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, with a special extended bank holiday weekend we’ve put together a round up of events happening in Edinburgh and across the Lothians.

Coronation live screening in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens

You can tune into a live viewing of the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on a big screen at the Ross Bandstand, West Princes Street Gardens, May 6.

A postbox in Edinburgh has been decorated to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation (Photo by Alex Orr)

The Scott’s café will be open and can provide take-away food and beverages. People can also bring their own picnics. The screen will remain in place on Sunday 7 May and broadcast The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle to spectators in the Gardens.

Street parties in Edinburgh

There are currently 12 street party applications in Edinburgh, according to the City of Edinburgh Council. You may be able to organise your own by contacting the council.

Coronation Ball in Edinburgh

Pop Royalty Drag and Dine event Photo: Brewhemia

Scottish country dancers from around the world will be dancing together at historic Greyfriars Kirk on Greyfriars Place, Edinburgh, 6 May 2023. The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Edinburgh Branch said tickets for the event are now sold out.

Camera Obscura

The popular interactive museum is unveiling a new, one-of-a-kind, colourful pop art display designed by the in-house team specially to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

A colourful pop art graphic of the King will be displayed inside the attraction’s Giant Kaleidosphere, showing recognisable profiles of His Majesty reflected hundreds of times. Visitors can take in the Giant Kaleidosphere which is the first interactive experience in the entrance area. The immersive experience in the Giant Kaleidosphere will only be available to see from 5-8 May 2023.

Pubs and restaurants

A blanket extension of opening hours for Edinburgh is not in place but pubs and club venues can apply for extended hours, which will be considered on a case by case basis.

The Coronation itself on May 6 will also be shown in McLarens on the Corner in Morningside Road, with the venue and terrace fully decorated for the occasion and offering special food and drinks. Nearby Badger & Co are following suit, with a menu of Coronation-inspired dishes available throughout the weekend, or you can head to Frederick Street and celebrate The King’s coronation in The Queen’s Arms

McLarens is also hosting a special Pooch Coffee Morning on Monday, May 8 from 10am until 1pm. The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and “paw-some” goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up

Brewhemia on Market Street is hosting a Dine and Drag Pop Royalty event on May 7. Package includes a Prosecco Reception with Starter & Main from Spring group dining menu for £36pp.

Hostess with the mostess, Rujazzle, will be joined by two of Scotland’s most illustrious drag Kings - Jo Crawford and Lavish McTavish. With two Drag Kings, one Drag Queen and a whole lot of surprises a right Royal flush is guaranteed.

For children

Join Mad Hatters Tea Party at Brewhemia on Market Street on coronation bank holiday Monday. Little ones will have chance to meet Alice and try children’s afternoon teas, while parents can try breakfast menu, plus prosecco, tank beer or a Bloody Mary (Tea Stand comes with choice of drink for £15pp). Kids can also join in colouring competition, biscuit decorating and play a game of Croquet with the Red Queen!

Royal Rugrats at Edinburgh Zoo: Tots can have fun dressing up as kings, queens or something royally special and enjoy an interactive performance with our children’s entertainer followed by arts and crafts. The event will take place on Saturday 6 May from 11am – 12:30pm in the marquee. Tickets are available for children aged 3 – 15 years and includes entry to Edinburgh Zoo for the day.

St Giles' Cathedral coronation service

Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during a service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral later in the year. The Honours of Scotland, which are on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, are the oldest crown jewels in Britain. They will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral by a people’s procession of about 100 representatives from across Scotland. Details will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Big Lunches for the Coronation

Open Heavens Church, Harvesters Way in Edinburgh is holding a Big Lunch for the public following their service on Sunday 7 May.

Big lunch events are being held across the country from 6 to 8 May to bring famillies and communities together to celebrate the coronation . You can see where and full details on the Big Lunch website and order a free pack.

Volunteering for the coronation

There are several volunteering events, all set up by children's charity Bernardo’s for the Big Help Out on Monday, May 8.

Retail volunteer taster events are being held in shops on Barnardo’s shops on Nicolson Street, Crighton Place, Deanhaugh Street, Westside Plaza on Wester Hailes Road, High Street in Musselburgh, Thorny Crook Terrace in Dalkeith, The Loan South Queensferry and Bay Centre, Dalgety Bay.

Hundreds of thousands of volunteering opportunities hosted by over 1,500 charities have today been made available via the Big Help Out app. It’s a formal part of the Coronation celebrations, supported by the Together Coalition and was devised by Britain’s leading charities - including household names like The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Guide Dogs and thousands of smaller local groups.

Book of memories for King Charles III Coronation

A physical book of congratulations will be available at the City Chambers and Central Library from Tuesday 2 May until Tuesday 9 May from 10am until 5pm. Residents can also share their memories and record well wishes for the new sovereign from Tuesday 2 May in the online book.

East Lothian events

There is a Kings Coronation Picnic in the Park at Port Seton on May 6, as well as a King’s Coronation Street Party in Court Street, Haddington. A concert for the King's Coronation is being held in North Berwick on May 8.

Musselburgh Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets are holding an open day and BBQ on 6 May. The King’s coronation will be streamed live so the community can celebrate together.

West Lothian events

West Kirk in Calder is holding a Coronation celebration and High Tea on Thursday 4 May

West Calder Community Hub is hosting a live screening of the Coronation. The event will be played on a big screen in the main hall and 'Tea' platters will be on sale for the event.A platter for 2 costs £10 which includes access to the live stream and discount is available for Members and Pensioners.

Charity Team Jak Foundation is inviting locals to take part in a special a Big Spring Clean on 7 May at Ochil House, Beveridge Square, in Livingston