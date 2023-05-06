News you can trust since 1873
King's Coronation: 20 photos from Edinburgh in 1953 in the year of Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation

Let’s travel back 70 years to Edinburgh in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 6th May 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:21 BST

As the Coronation of King Charles III takes place, let’s look back on Edinburgh in 1953 in the year of the last coronation, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. It was a time when rationing of sweets was brought to an end, Richard Burton appeared as Hamlet at the Edinburgh Festival and the Queen visited the Capital as part of her Coronation tour.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh walk to Signet Library from St Giles' Cathedral after a service. The Queen is dressed in a robe of the Order of the Thistle

1. Coronation visit

People look down as Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Edinburgh Castle for the traditional ceremony of presenting the Sovereign with the key for the castle.

2. Edinburgh Castle

The Queen and Duke arrive at Castle for Key Ceremony

3. Royal carriage

A Highland Ball is held in Assembly Rooms to celebrate the Queen's coronation.

4. Highland Ball

