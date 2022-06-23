Dunbar power cut: Here are the postcode areas currently without electricity

Homeowners and businesses in the East Lothian town were without electricity on Thursday morning – but power has now been restored.

SP Energy Networks informed customers of the power cut on their website, writing: “We had no advance warning of the power cut and only became aware of it at 10:10am. Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and we will also send our next available engineer to attend site.”

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 12:15pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

The postcodes affected were:

EH165JP, EH411ER, EH411GR, EH42, EH421AA, EH421AD, EH421AH, EH421AJ, EH421AL, EH421AN, EH421AW, EH421BB, EH421BF, EH421BL, EH421BN, EH421BP, EH421BQ, EH421BT, EH421BU, EH421BX, EH421BY, EH421BZ, EH421DA, EH421DB, EH421DD, EH421DE, EH421DF, EH421DG, EH421DH, EH421DJ, EH421DL, EH421DN, EH421DP, EH421DQ, EH421DR, EH421DS, EH421DT, EH421DU, EH421DW, EH421DX, EH421DY, EH421ED, EH421EE, EH421EG, EH421EH, EH421EL, EH421EN, EH421EP, EH421ER, EH421ES, EH421EW, EH421EX, EH421EY, EH421FT, EH421G, EH421GA, EH421GB, EH421GD, EH421GE, EH421GF, EH421GG, EH421GH, EH421GJ, EH421GL, EH421GN, EH421GQ, EH421GR, EH421GS, EH421GT, EH421GU, EH421GY, EH421GZ, EH421HA, EH421HB, EH421HD, EH421HE, EH421HF, EH421HG, EH421HJ, EH421HZ, EH421JA, EH421JB, EH421JD, EH421JE, EH421JF, EH421JG, EH421JH, EH421JJ, EH421JN, EH421JP, EH421JR, EH421JT, EH421JW, EH421JX, EH421JY, EH421JZ, EH421LA, EH421LB, EH421LD, EH421LE, EH421LF, EH421LG, EH421LJ, EH421LL, EH421LN, EH421LP, EH421LQ, EH421LR, EH421LS, EH421LT, EH421LW, EH421NA, EH421ND, EH421NE, EH421NF, EH421NG, EH421NH, EH421NJ, EH421NL, EH421NN, EH421NQ, EH421NW, EH421PH, EH421PJ, EH421PL, EH421PN, EH421PP, EH421PQ, EH421PR, EH421PS, EH421PT, EH421PU, EH421PW, EH421PX, EH421PY, EH421QF, EH421QG, EH421QJ, EH421QL, EH421QN, EH421QW, EH421RA, EH421RB, EH421RD, EH421RU, EH421RX, EH421TN, EH421TU, EH421UJ, EH421UX, EH421UZ, EH421WG, EH421WW, EH421XB, EH421YA, EH421YB, EH421YD, EH421YE, EH421YF, EH421YR, EH421YS