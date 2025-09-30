A man who sent “shameful and disgusting” sexual messages to social media accounts he believed belonged to two schoolgirls has avoided a jail term - despite offending for the second time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Schlegel posted depraved comments to the social media profiles of teenagers ‘Imogen’ and ‘Billy-Jo’ before begging one to send him naked pictures of themselves.

He told one child he would “love to see you in the shower” and sent a second message stating “I lie in bed and fantasise about undressing you.”

Daniel Schlegel | Alex Lawrie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schlegel, 49, a chef who has since lost his job, told the second ‘schoolgirl’ she was “sexy” and demanded she send him indecent images of herself.

But instead of speaking to teenage girls Schlegel, a German national, was in fact in contact with adult decoys belonging to a paedo hunter group called Elite.

Members of the Scottish organisation Improved Maximum Exposure then confronted the pervert at his home in Musselburgh, East Lothian, in September 2023 before contacting the police.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to indecently communicate with two children during an appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in August and returned to the dock for sentencing on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advocate Lyndsey Morgan told the court her client was “ashamed and embarrassed” by his behaviour and he had been sacked from his employment due to the conviction.

Sheriff Douglas Keir had previously described the offences as “shameful and disgusting” but said he could deal with the matter by way of an alternative to a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Keir placed Schlegel on the sex offenders register for three years and ordered him to engage with the sexual offenders rehabilitation organisation Moving Forward 2 Change.

Schlegel was also placed under the supervision of the social work department for three years and was banned from having any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 as part of a conduct requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously the court was told Schlegel had committed a similar offence against young children in his native Germany in 2020.

Prosecutor Xander van der Scheer said the Elite hunter group are based in England and decoys had set up two online profiles pretending to be schoolgirls in a bid to catch online predators.

The fiscal depute said Schlegel contacted the online profile of ‘Imogen’ in August 2023 and was informed she was just 14-years-old.

The court heard he sent numerous sexual messages, including telling her he would “love to see you in the shower” and talked about shaving her pubic hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sent a message stating: “I lie in bed and fantasise about undressing you.”

Schlegel sent further sexual messages to the profile of ‘14-year-old Billy-Jo’, the following month asking for naked pictures of her.

The fiscal said when the paedo hunter group members turned up at the predator’s home they were forced to physically detain him after he had attempted to run past them in a bid to escape.

Schlegel pleaded guilty to sending sexual written communications to individuals he believed to be two children between August 26 and September 8, 2023.