East Lothian Council has applied for retrospective planning permission for work on its own roof after removing tiles from a listed building during repairs.

The local authority has been carrying out extensive repairs to the roof of its Haddington headquarters John Muir House and the adjoining former sheriff court building.

However it had to submit a planning application after concrete ridge tiles were removed and plans put in place to replace them with lead alternatives.

In a planning officers report on the application, they said the lead tiles would enhance the listed building matching the materials used on the rest of the ridges, and would be “complimentary additions to the host property”.

The application was lodged by Edinburgh-based construction consultants Thomas Gray on behalf of the council.

Officers granted planning permission for the change to the tiles as well as Listed Building Consent for the use of the different materials.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Additional necessary repairs were discovered as being required while work was carried out to the roof of the former Haddington Sheriff Court building.

“A new planning application was required to conduct these repairs as the former court is a listed building, and the consultants supervising the roofing works made the application on behalf of East Lothian Council.”

Last year planning permission was granted for work to be carried out on the roof of the former court building and John Muir House council offices to replace roof coverings and windows due to ‘water ingress’.

Permission was also granted for work to replace tiles on the roof and asphalt coverings on flat roofed areas of the building