The City of Edinburgh Council has announced the locations of each one of the 144 bin hubs across the city which have been, or will, change.

Some of these changes have already been carried out, but around 100 of the facilities are set to be expanded, removed or moved.

Councillors moved forward with the plans at a committee meeting on Thursday, which also saw a controversial plan to ban parking in a dense city neighbourhood approved. Decisions to change bin hubs are made in response to consultations, as well as changes in policy.

Of the 45,000 houses covered by the hubs, 144 households have lodged complaints to the council.

Bin hubs have been being introduced across the city since 2021. Currently, the hubs cover much of the central area of the city, with the exception of the Old Town.

Council officers said that many of the planned changes will take place within weeks.

Bin hubs across Edinburgh are set for various changes. | LDR

The 42 bin hubs which have already been adjusted

Albion Road: Two bin hubs have been relocated ; Lindsay Road: One bin hub has been removed; Pilrig Street: One bin hub has been relocated; Bonnington Road: One bin hub has been relocated; Lochend Road: One bin hub has been relocated ; Queen’s Park Avenue: One bin hub has been relocated.

Murrayfield Avenue/Place: One bin hub has been relocated; Granton Road: Two bin hubs have been relocated; Trinity Court: One bin hub has been relocated; Promenade Terrace: One bin hub has been relocated; Inverleith Avenue: One bin hub has been relocated; Mardale Crescent: One bin hub has been relocated; Murieston Lane: One bin hub has been removed.

Howden Street: One bin hub has been removed; Sciennes Hill Place: One bin hub has been removed; Oxford Street: One bin hub has been removed; Lutton Place: One bin hub has been removed; Warrender Park Road: One bin hub has been removed; Bernard Terrace: One bin hub has been relocated; Leven Terrace: One bin hub has been removed.

Lonsdale Terrace: One bin hub has been relocated; Lauriston Gardens: One bin hub has been relocated; Perth Street: Two bin hubs have been relocated; East London Street: One bin hub has been relocated; Eyre Crescent: Two bin hubs have been relocated; Fingal Place: One bin hub has been relocated; Livingstone Place: One bin hub has been relocated; Gladstone Terrace: One bin hub has been relocated.

Oxford Street: One bin hub has been relocated; Salisbury Road: One bin hub has been relocated; St Leonard’s Hill: One bin hub has been relocated; West Newington Place: One bin hub has been relocated; Viewforth: One bin hub has been removed, and another bin hub has been enlarged; Barclay Terrace: One bin hub has been removed; Wright’s Houses: One bin hub has been enlarged.

The 102 bin hubs set for adjustment

Bothwell Street: One bin hub will be relocated; Waverley Park: One bin hub will be removed, and another one on the street will be enlarged; Cambusnethan Street: One bin hub will be relocated; Lower London Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Iona Street: One bin hub will be relocated; Sloan Street: One bin hub will be relocated; Dickson Street: One bin hub will be relocated.

Lorne Street: One bin hub will be relocated; Albert Street: Eight bin hubs will be relocated; Balfour Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Stewart Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Wardlaw Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Moat Street: Four bin hubs will change – two will be relocated, one will be removed and one will be extended; Wheatfield Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated.

Weston Gait: One bin hub will be removed; Merchiston Grove: One bin hub will be extended; Harrison Gardens: Three bin hubs will be moved; Ogilvie Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Merchiston Grove: One bin hub will be removed; Ashley Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Cowan Road: Two bin hubs will be relocated; Harrison Road: Two bin hubs will be relocated; McDonald Road: One bin hub will be relocated.

Broughton Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Bellevue Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Brunswick Street: Two bin hubs will be moved; Montgomery Street: Two bin hubs will be moved; Montgomery Place: One bin hub will be relocated and extended; Elgin Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Brunton Place: One bin hub will be relocated; West Montgomery Place: One bin hub will be removed.

Royston Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Rildon Street: Two bin hubs will be relocated; Inverleith Row: One bin hub will be relocated; Howard Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Learmonth View: One bin hub will be relocated; Comely Bank Avenue: One bin hub will be relocated, and another will be removed; Learmonth Gardens: Two bin hubs will be relocated; Dean Park Street: One bin hub will be relocated.

Raeburn Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Cheyne Street: One bin hub will be relocated; Learmonth Gardens and Learmonth Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Marchmont Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Spottiswoode Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Bruntsfield Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Forbes Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Bruntsfield Gardens: One bin hub will be relocated.

Cuddy Lane: One bin hub will be relocated; Falcon Avenue: One bin hub will be relocated, and another will be removed; Falcon Gardens: One bin hub will be relocated, and another will be extended; Falcon Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Bruntsfield Crescent: One bin hub will be relocated; Colinton Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Bruntsfield Place: One bin hub will be relocated.

Horne Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Mardale Crescent: One bin hub will be relocated; Merchiston Avenue: One bin hub will be relocated; Merchiston Crescent: One bin hub will be relocated; Polwarth Hardens (Mertoun Place): One bin hub will be relocated; Mertoun Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Montpelier Park: One bin hub will be relocated; Murieston Crescent: Two bin hubs will be relocated.

Murieston Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Murieston Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Cathcart Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Caledonian Crescent: One bin hub will be relocated; Gibson Terrace: Three bin hubs will be relocated; Watson Crescent: One bin hub will be relocated; Ardmillan Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Plewlands Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated.

Hamilton Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Morningside Drive: One bin hub will be relocated; Braid Road: One bin hub will be relocated; Craiglea Drive: One bin hub will be relocated; Dean Street: One bin hub will be extended, and another will be removed; Sciennes House Place: One bin hub will be relocated and extended; West Savile Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated.

Mentone Terrace: One bin hub will be relocated; Findhorn Place: One bin hub will be relocated; Prestonfield Gardens: One bin hub will be relocated; Grange Loan: One bin hub will be relocated; Cornwall Street: One bin hub will be relocated