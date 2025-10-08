Parking meters will be installed across an East Lothian town’s conservation area despite claims it is being done without the support of the community.

East Lothian councillors approved 27 parking meters in North Berwick’s town centre. However their decision was described by local ward councillor Jeremy Findlay as ‘disappointing’ while objectors said the move was ‘nonsense’ and ‘bizarre’.

Councillors were presented with the proposals in 12 separate planning applications, which were recommended for approval by officers at the planning committee.

The meeting started nearly two hours late after IT issues meant it could no longer be held in the council chambers in Haddington and webcast live to the public. Instead a Teams meeting was arranged for people to take part.

Councillor Findlay found himself the lone voice for local ward members after the first application for meters on the High Street had passed with fellow North Berwick coastal member Councillor Liz Allan having to leave for another meeting.

A third North Berwick ward member Councillor Carol McFarlane is not on the planning committee.

Planning officers told elected members that the meters, which will be solar powered and are 1.5 metres high, were ‘small’ and would not have a visual impact on the conservation area of the town.

However the objectors criticised the proposals pointing out the council was looking at introducing a permanent solution to a seasonal problem with parking in the town only becoming an issue during the summer.

East Lothian councillors approved 27 parking meters in North Berwick’s town centre. | Chris Etchells

North Berwick Community Council told the meeting: “The officers assessment is that there will be no cumulative impact from these meters being put in the conservation areas. This is nonsense.”

Kirsty Towler from the town’s Environment and Heritage Trust said North Berwick was the jewel in the crown of East Lothian saying: “It is a very special place to live and has been named the best place to live in Britain.

“The town is vibrant.”

She told the meeting the impact of the street furniture on listed buildings and the character of the town centre was wrongly being dismissed by planners saying they were adopting a permanent approach to a seasonal problem.

Councillor Findlay also objected to the meters raising concerns they went against the council’s own conservation policies, which say any development should protect and enhance the areas.

He said: “I think we can all agree parking meters do not enhance the conservation area whether they protect it, officers believe they do, I believe they do not.”

North Berwick is the first town in East Lothian where parking charges have been approved to be introduced with discussions over introducing charges in Dunbar, Musselburgh, Tranent and Haddington, continuing.

Objectors raised concern about the impact of the parking meters on people walking on the narrow pavements of the streets as well as the conservation area.

Councillor Norman Hampshire, planning convenor, told the meeting the parking meters were needed to improve the turnover of spaces and safety on the streets of the town centre.

The first application for meters in the High Street was approved by eight councillors to three while a further six applications were approved by nine votes to one, after Councillor Allan left and a further one for Westgate was approved by eight votes to two.

Three further applications were passed by eight votes to one and the last by seven votes to one, with numbers changing because two further councillors left the meeting.

Following the decisions Councillor Findlay expressed his frustration at fellow committee members telling them: ” I am very disappointed that my fellow councillors have not listened to the views of two local councillors, the community council and local residents. I think it is very sad.”

However planning convenor and council leader Councillor Hampshire said it was the job of councillors to use their ‘best judgement,’ saying: “We take decisions across East Lothian and are committed to listening to the views of our communities and our professional officers. We have to take decisions using our best judgement and on this occasion we are not supporting the views of this community.”

Councillor Findlay said of the IT issues which delayed the meeting and led to it being taken online: “The technical problems that were experienced on Tuesday were similar to that seen at the last council meeting and meant that some outside viewers were excluded from the meeting.

“This is not acceptable and the council should seriously look at the agreement they have with the supplier and make the necessary improvements.”

A spokesperson for East Lothian Council said: “Due to unexpected technical issues, which are currently being investigated, we required to change the format of the hybrid planning committee meeting to fully remote participation.

“Remote participation is permissible in line with statutory guidance and with our Standing Orders. The meeting was quorate and all participants were able to view and effectively participate in the meeting. Guidance was issued on our website which enabled members of the public to view the meeting, which was also recorded and will be available on our website.”