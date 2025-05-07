Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged following the crash in East Lothian in which a police officer was injured.

The incident, involving the police officer and a car, happened at around 3.55pm on Tuesday, May 6, on Haddington High Street.

Haddington High street after the crash | TSPL

The police officer was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released. The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and has since reopened.

Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested and has now been charged in connection with a number of offences following the crash. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 7.