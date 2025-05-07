East Lothian crash: Man charged after policeman injured

By Ian Swanson
Published 7th May 2025, 13:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged following the crash in East Lothian in which a police officer was injured.

The incident, involving the police officer and a car, happened at around 3.55pm on Tuesday, May 6, on Haddington High Street.

Haddington High street after the crashHaddington High street after the crash
Haddington High street after the crash | TSPL

The police officer was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released. The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and has since reopened.

Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested and has now been charged in connection with a number of offences following the crash. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 7.

Related topics:Car accidentEast LothianPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice