Four orange off-road style motorbikes manufactured by KTM were stolen.

Four motorbikes were stolen after a break-in in East Lothian last week.

A property in Humbie was broken into between 9am last Friday and 12.30pm on Sunday.

Four bikes were stolen in the raid

Police say enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for information on the raid.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Gilhooly said: “These are distinctive motorbikes and I’m appealing to anyone who has seen them since Friday or has information on their whereabouts to get in touch with us.

“If you have dashcam, doorbell footage or CCTV of the Humbie and surrounding areas, please review this to see if you have captured anything which may help our investigation.”