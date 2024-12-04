A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with attacking two seals in East Lothian.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Thursday, November 28 near the harbour in Victoria Road, North Berwick.

Following the incident, Police launched an appeal to help trace the man last month as part of their enquiries into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with a report of two seals having been attacked in North Berwick.

The incident happened around 4.45pm on Thursday, November 28. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”