East Lothian crime: Man, 61, charged in connection with attack on two seals in North Berwick

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:25 BST
A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with attacking two seals in East Lothian.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Thursday, November 28 near the harbour in Victoria Road, North Berwick.

Most Popular

A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with attacking two seals in East Lothianplaceholder image
A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with attacking two seals in East Lothian | Google Maps

Following the incident, Police launched an appeal to help trace the man last month as part of their enquiries into the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with a report of two seals having been attacked in North Berwick.

The incident happened around 4.45pm on Thursday, November 28. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:East LothianNorth BerwickPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice