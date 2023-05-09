East Lothian fire: 1,000 bales of hay go on fire as crews tackle blaze in Dunbar
Members of the public alterted fire service, who sent four appliances to the scene
Emergency services were battling a blaze in East Lothian on Monday evening after some 1,000 bales of hay went on fire by the A1.
Firefighters were sent to the fire in Dunbar, which is near the prominent bear statue to the side of the busy Edinburgh to London road, at 8.40pm.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Monday evening: “Crews are in attendance at Spott Road, Dunbar where bales of hay are alight.
“Four appliances and specialist equipment are currently at the scene.
“Thank you to those members of the public who have called to alert us. The incident is now being dealt with.”
The fire service said there were 1,000 bales of hay on fire at the scene, and that as well as four fire engines there was also a water carrier vehicle in attendance.