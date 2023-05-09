News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
22 minutes ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
26 minutes ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
37 minutes ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
15 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
18 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation

East Lothian fire: 1,000 bales of hay go on fire as crews tackle blaze in Dunbar

Members of the public alterted fire service, who sent four appliances to the scene

By Dan Barker
Published 9th May 2023, 07:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 07:32 BST

Emergency services were battling a blaze in East Lothian on Monday evening after some 1,000 bales of hay went on fire by the A1.

Firefighters were sent to the fire in Dunbar, which is near the prominent bear statue to the side of the busy Edinburgh to London road, at 8.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Monday evening: “Crews are in attendance at Spott Road, Dunbar where bales of hay are alight.

Some 1,000 bales of hay went on fire by the A1 as emergency services battled the East Lothian blaze.Some 1,000 bales of hay went on fire by the A1 as emergency services battled the East Lothian blaze.
Some 1,000 bales of hay went on fire by the A1 as emergency services battled the East Lothian blaze.
Most Popular

“Four appliances and specialist equipment are currently at the scene.

“Thank you to those members of the public who have called to alert us. The incident is now being dealt with.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire service said there were 1,000 bales of hay on fire at the scene, and that as well as four fire engines there was also a water carrier vehicle in attendance.

Read More
Newhailes House windows vandalised after youths use them as 'target practice'