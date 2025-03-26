East Lothian homes proposal faces opposition amid housing demand debate

Claims that turning a cottage site into two homes will ‘meet demand’ for a place to live in a village have been called out by locals who pointed out more than 500 new houses are already being built.

Edinburgh-based B&Y Developments applied for planning permission to demolish a cottage in Longniddry and build two new modern homes on the site.

The firm said the coastal village was facing a “significant increase in demand for family housing due to its growing population and appeal as a desirable community”.

The cottage in Longniddry is set to be demolished to make way for modern housing | East Lothian Council

Longniddry Community Council has lodged an objection to the proposals challenging the claims the two four bedroom homes would meet a need for housing in the village.

Instead, a report by planning officers said, the community council contested the claims pointing out “there are around 500 houses presently being built in Longniddry.”

The plans to demolish the cottage, known as Davanmore on Gosford Road in the village and build the two homes one in front of the other on the land were recommended for approval by the council’s planning officers.

However it will be brought before the planning committee next week after local councillor Lachlan Bruce called it in following the community council’s concerns.

The village group also questioned whether the two houses proposed was an over development of the site.

The application received five letters of objection from members of the public who also claimed the large housing estate currently being developed on the edge of the village meets any local demand along with being out of character.

The planning officers report said objectors had pointed to ongoing house building in the village as well as the new town of Blindwells being built on neighbouring land.

Officers recommended the plans for approval saying it fitted in with the surrounding residential landscape, which is not part of the designated village conservation area.

It will be brought before the planning committee next week for a decision.