East Lothian lifeboat crew called out to rescue stricken boat near Dunbar harbour

Two Dunbar RNLI lifeboats helped free a boat which had lost power and became stuck to a creel line in the water.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:50 am
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 11:36 am

The crews were paged by the UK Coastguard at 8.40am, after Dunbar vessel Andara II became stuck without power about a mile north of the harbour.

The D-class inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched only 10 minutes later, and arrived to the boat a few minutes later. However, they discovered that a buoy and a line had wrapped around the propeller.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested in connection with large scale fraud in the C...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The ILB crew managed to cut the line, and free the boat of the buoy.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) arrived to assist with a tow, however, the skipper of the Andara regained power and decided to continue fishing, so both lifeboats were stood down by the coastguard.

In a Facebook post describing the rescue, the RNLI team wrote: “If you get into trouble at sea call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The Dunbar RNLI crew rescued the stricken boat on Thursday morning.
East LothianUK CoastguardILBFacebookRNLI