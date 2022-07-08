The crews were paged by the UK Coastguard at 8.40am, after Dunbar vessel Andara II became stuck without power about a mile north of the harbour.

The D-class inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched only 10 minutes later, and arrived to the boat a few minutes later. However, they discovered that a buoy and a line had wrapped around the propeller.

The ILB crew managed to cut the line, and free the boat of the buoy.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) arrived to assist with a tow, however, the skipper of the Andara regained power and decided to continue fishing, so both lifeboats were stood down by the coastguard.

In a Facebook post describing the rescue, the RNLI team wrote: “If you get into trouble at sea call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”