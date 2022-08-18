News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian man, 46, taken to hospital after car crashed through bridge into River Tyne in East Linton

Station Road in East Linton is currently closed, after a car crashed into the River Tyne on Wednesday night, putting one man in hospital.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:26 pm

Police were alerted to the overturned car at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 17.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and a 46-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Police have confirmed that he remains in a stable condition.

More than 12 hours on from the crash, Station Road is still closed to motorists as the bridge is checked. Lothian Buses are being diverted via the A199

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a single car crash on Station Road, East Linton, around 11.30pm on Wednesday, 17 August, 2022.

“A 46-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash and the road remains closed.”

A man was taken to hospital, after a car crashed into the River Tyne in East Linton on Wednesday night