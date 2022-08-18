East Lothian man, 46, taken to hospital after car crashed through bridge into River Tyne in East Linton
Station Road in East Linton is currently closed, after a car crashed into the River Tyne on Wednesday night, putting one man in hospital.
Police were alerted to the overturned car at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 17.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and a 46-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Police have confirmed that he remains in a stable condition.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan's disappearance treated as murder
-
2
Edinburgh bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
-
3
Edinburgh crime: City OAP who went missing has been murdered, police say
-
4
Edinburgh's Scotsman Hotel warns cafe at risk of closure because of North Bridge disruption
-
5
Edinburgh bin strike: Union warns waste will pile up as workers walk out
More than 12 hours on from the crash, Station Road is still closed to motorists as the bridge is checked. Lothian Buses are being diverted via the A199
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a single car crash on Station Road, East Linton, around 11.30pm on Wednesday, 17 August, 2022.
“A 46-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a stable condition.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash and the road remains closed.”