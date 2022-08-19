News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian man, 82, taken to hospital after being struck by car in Tranent

An 82-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon, after he was hit by a car in East Lothian.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 7:59 am

Police were alerted to the collision, which occurred on High Street in Tranent, at around 5.35pm on Thursday (August 18).

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the 82-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital.

It is unclear whether the driver of the car sustained any injuries in the crash.

Officers are now looking into the cause of the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on High Street, Tranent, around 5.35pm on Thursday, 18 August, 2022.

“The 82-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.”