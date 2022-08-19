Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted to the collision, which occurred on High Street in Tranent, at around 5.35pm on Thursday (August 18).

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the 82-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is unclear whether the driver of the car sustained any injuries in the crash.

Officers are now looking into the cause of the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on High Street, Tranent, around 5.35pm on Thursday, 18 August, 2022.

“The 82-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A elderly man has been taken to hospital, after he was struck by a car on Tranent High Street.