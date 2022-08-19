East Lothian man, 82, taken to hospital after being struck by car in Tranent
An 82-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon, after he was hit by a car in East Lothian.
Police were alerted to the collision, which occurred on High Street in Tranent, at around 5.35pm on Thursday (August 18).
Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the 82-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: Two men appear in court charged with murder of former Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan
-
2
Edinburgh's Scotsman Hotel warns cafe at risk of closure because of North Bridge disruption
-
3
Edinburgh bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
-
4
Ex-Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan's disappearance treated as murder
-
5
Edinburgh crime: Fettes College pays tribute to former teacher Peter Coshan who is believed to have been murdered
It is unclear whether the driver of the car sustained any injuries in the crash.
Officers are now looking into the cause of the incident.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on High Street, Tranent, around 5.35pm on Thursday, 18 August, 2022.
“The 82-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.”