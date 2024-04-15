Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Tranent man was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after emergency services responded to reports regarding a concern for a person at a residential property.

Police in East Lothian received a call shortly after 7pm on Sunday, April 14 to check on the welfare of a man at Coronation Place in Tranent. The man was later taken to hospital. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 7.10pm on Sunday, April 14, police received a call regarding concern for a person within a property in Coronation Place, Elphinstone Road, Tranent.