Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new purpose-built arts centre should be built to replace Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre which is facing demolition because of dangerous RAAC concrete, according to the arts charity behind the venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lothian council officials are recommending the building should be bulldozed at a cost of £3.6 million because remediation of the RAAC is “unaffordable”.

The theatre has been closed since March last year | Google

But the Evening News’ sister paper The Scotsman reports that the Brunton Theatre Trust has called for a replacement to be built on the same site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust chairman Michael Stitt said: "We are extremely saddened that it has come to this. It's a pretty devastating blow in terms of losing our home.

"Looking to the future, we expect to have another home. There is a real opportunity to build back better now.

"That's going to be very challenging, but we are up for the challenge. It will obviously need a whole group of agencies and partners to help us do that."

Mr Stitt added: "We will absolutely be looking to rebuild on that site. It is in a very good central location, with excellent public transport links and a well-established local audience. It's a very valuable part of Musselburgh's cultural life and the local economy. It is also common good land, so it cannot simply be sold off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a challenging environment at the moment, but if we can bring together funders and partner I think there is a way forward. It's not really acceptable to do nothing."

The 300-capacity theatre was opened in 1971 by the late Queen Elizabeth II and over the years has hosted performances by Scottish Opera, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the National Theatre of Scotland. And among the stars to have appeared on stage were Billy Connolly and Robbie Coltrane.

But the building was closed 18 months ago after the discovery of RAAC. Shows due to take place at the Brunton were switched to alternative venues in East Lothian, including Loretto School and Northesk Parish Church in Musselburgh, and the Corn Exchange in Haddington.

Councillors meeting this week are expected to accept a recommendation to mothball the venue and carry out a public consultation on the proposed demolition.