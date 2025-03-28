Popular East Lothian restaurant set to reopen after two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Italian restaurant is set to reopen nearly two years after it closed as the former wife of its original licence holder takes over operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha Pacitti will oversee the day to day running of the previously named Giancarlo’s restaurant, in Tranent High Street, when it opens as La Trattoria in a fortnight’s time.

A meeting of East Lothian Licensing Board today heard Ms Pacitti had run the restaurant before with her husband who held the alcohol licence but they were no longer together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italian restaurant, Giancarlo’s, in Tranent High Street, closed in May 2023 | Google Maps

The restaurant had run in the town from 2015 until May 2023 when it closed its doors.

Ms Pacitti’s agent Alistair MacDonald told the board it had been a popular venue and its return would be welcomed by customers in the area.

He said Ms Pacitti’s mother Paula Crolla was applying for a provisional premises licence for the restaurant while her daughter would be the personal licence holder overseeing the day to day running of it.

The board was asked to approve several occasional licences to allow the restaurant to sell alcohol when it opens at the start of next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor George McGuire, board member, said the return of the restaurant to the High Street would be welcomed by many.

He said: “I’d like to welcome the fact the restaurant is going to be open again in Tranent. I am sure the people in Tranent and the surrounding area will be delighted it is opening back up again. I wish them every success.”

The licences were unanimously supported.