Popular East Lothian restaurant set to reopen after two years
Natasha Pacitti will oversee the day to day running of the previously named Giancarlo’s restaurant, in Tranent High Street, when it opens as La Trattoria in a fortnight’s time.
A meeting of East Lothian Licensing Board today heard Ms Pacitti had run the restaurant before with her husband who held the alcohol licence but they were no longer together.
The restaurant had run in the town from 2015 until May 2023 when it closed its doors.
Ms Pacitti’s agent Alistair MacDonald told the board it had been a popular venue and its return would be welcomed by customers in the area.
He said Ms Pacitti’s mother Paula Crolla was applying for a provisional premises licence for the restaurant while her daughter would be the personal licence holder overseeing the day to day running of it.
The board was asked to approve several occasional licences to allow the restaurant to sell alcohol when it opens at the start of next month.
Councillor George McGuire, board member, said the return of the restaurant to the High Street would be welcomed by many.
He said: “I’d like to welcome the fact the restaurant is going to be open again in Tranent. I am sure the people in Tranent and the surrounding area will be delighted it is opening back up again. I wish them every success.”
The licences were unanimously supported.
