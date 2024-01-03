The vehicle fire was reported at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, 3 January

Drivers in East Lothian are facing ‘longer than normal journey times’ following a vehicle fire on the A1 in the Haddington area.

The A1 remains closed to southbound traffic between Abbotsview Junction and Thistly Cross Roundabout. The incident was first reported at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 3. It is understood police are assisting with traffic management until the vehicle is recovered.

Transport Scotland said: “The A1 is closed to all soutbound traffic between Abbotsview Junction, Haddington and Thistly Cross Roundabout due to a vehicle fire. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”