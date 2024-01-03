News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

East Lothian travel news: A1 southbound near Haddington is closed following reports of a vehicle fire

The vehicle fire was reported at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, 3 January
By Neil Johnstone
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers in East Lothian are facing ‘longer than normal journey times’ following a vehicle fire on the A1 in the Haddington area.

The A1 remains closed to southbound traffic between Abbotsview Junction and Thistly Cross Roundabout. The incident was first reported at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 3. It is understood police are assisting with traffic management until the vehicle is recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Transport Scotland said: “The A1 is closed to all soutbound traffic between Abbotsview Junction, Haddington and Thistly Cross Roundabout due to a vehicle fire. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Related topics:East LothianDriversScottish Fire and Rescue Service