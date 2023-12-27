The A1 at Thistly Cross roundabout on the outskirts of Edinburgh is currently closed due to flooding on the road.

The road remains closed northbound and drivers are advised to use an alternative route. The road closure were first reported shortly before 12pm.

The A1 southbound is also restricted in the area due to the floods and Traffic Scotland has advised drivers ‘to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey times.’ Elsewhere on the A1, drivers are advised to take care when crossing the Tyne Bridge where high winds are ‘currently affecting driving conditions’. The winds in this area are affecting both north and southbound traffic with Traffic Scotland warning that all lanes are restricted.