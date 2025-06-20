West Shore is a 56-home development featuring one-and-two-bedroom apartments that benefit from ‘super-insulated building fabric and triple-glazed windows’ to reduce energy bills.
A partnership between CCG Homes and Rettie New Homes, the new homes form part of the council’s ambitious transformation of the Granton coastline that will bring 3,500 new homes to the area. The project will also deliver upgraded public transport and infrastructure and with the arrival of new businesses and public spaces.
Two show apartments located on the top of the development have now been unveiled to offer residents a first look at what life could be like at West Shore.
The house builder has reported that sales are now moving quickly, with 50 per cent of all available homes at West Shore now reserved or sold.
The West Shore Show Homes & Sales Suite are open seven days by appointment, from 10am to 4.30pm. Bookings can be made through Rettie New Homes via [email protected] or 0131 243 3858.