First look at new 56-home Edinburgh development in Granton Waterfront

By Neil Johnstone

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST

Edinburgh residents can now view the capital’s latest private housing development at the Granton waterfront which offer stunning panoramic views of the Firth of Forth.

West Shore is a 56-home development featuring one-and-two-bedroom apartments that benefit from ‘super-insulated building fabric and triple-glazed windows’ to reduce energy bills.

A partnership between CCG Homes and Rettie New Homes, the new homes form part of the council’s ambitious transformation of the Granton coastline that will bring 3,500 new homes to the area. The project will also deliver upgraded public transport and infrastructure and with the arrival of new businesses and public spaces.

Two show apartments located on the top of the development have now been unveiled to offer residents a first look at what life could be like at West Shore.

The house builder has reported that sales are now moving quickly, with 50 per cent of all available homes at West Shore now reserved or sold.

The West Shore Show Homes & Sales Suite are open seven days by appointment, from 10am to 4.30pm. Bookings can be made through Rettie New Homes via [email protected] or 0131 243 3858.

West Shore offers homes are designed to maximise space and natural light, with properties offering up to 960 sqft to ensure a spacious living environment

1. West Shore

West Shore offers homes are designed to maximise space and natural light, with properties offering up to 960 sqft to ensure a spacious living environment | CCG Homes

Selected plots enjoy unparalleled sea views that make the most of the prime location by the water

2. Unparalleled sea views

Selected plots enjoy unparalleled sea views that make the most of the prime location by the water | CCG Homes

11 households have received their keys and started moving into their new homes - marking a major step forward for the development

3. Momentum is building fast

11 households have received their keys and started moving into their new homes - marking a major step forward for the development | CCG Homes

Interested buyers are urged to book an appointment, with half of all available homes at West Shore now reserved or sold

4. Halfway to Sold

Interested buyers are urged to book an appointment, with half of all available homes at West Shore now reserved or sold | CCG Homes

