Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh acting legend Sir Sean Connery has been given a new honour four years after his death, with his inclusion in the latest edition of the prestigious Oxford Dictionary of National Biography.

The reference collection - described as the national record of men and women who have shaped British history and culture” - only includes people once they have died. The latest update adds biographies for a total of 276 figures who passed away in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Sean Connery, who died in 2020, has been honoured with an entry in the “national record of men and women who have shaped British history and culture”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also among those with an entry in the new edition is teacher and race relations campaigner Saroj Lal , who in the 1970s became one of the first Asian women to teach in a Scottish school.

The dictionary says: “A former teacher, Saroj Lal (1937–2020) was a leading figure in the South Asian community and in race relations in Scotland, notably as director of Lothian Community Relations Council, and the first female South Asian JP in Scotland. A driving force behind the Edinburgh Hindu Mandir, she was also involved in many interfaith initiatives.”

Saroj Lal was one of the first Asian woman to teach in a Scottish school

Last month Lord Provost Robert Aldridge described Mrs Lal as a "pioneer and an inspiration" as the city council backed the idea of a statue in her honour.

The entry for the Capital’s 007 star says: “Born in Edinburgh, Sir Sean Connery (1930–2020) left school at thirteen, taking a succession of labouring jobs, joining the Royal Navy, and winning a bronze medal in the Mr Universe contest before finding his métier as an actor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two years touring in South Pacific led to roles, small at first, in theatre and on television before he got his big break when selected by Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman to play the ‘spy’ James Bond in the first film starring Ian Fleming’s character, Dr No (1962).

“Connery appeared in six more Bond films (including Never Say Never Again [1983], for different producers). Determined not to be typecast, he appeared in a large number of other films and founded his own production company, Fountainbridge Films. A proud Scotsman, he started the Scottish International Investment Trust and was a long-time supporter of the Scottish National Party.”

Sir Sean won an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes during his career. In 1989, as he turned 60, he was voted the Sexiest Man Alive. Ten years later, at nearly 70, he added the title Sexiest Man of the Century to his accolades.

Visiting Edinburgh in 1991, he was presented with the Freedom of the City. And in 2000, he was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace. He died in October 2020 at the age of 90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new edition of the dictionary also highlights his Goldfinger co-star Honor Blackman, who it says "refused honours herself" as a "republican" and criticised Sir Sean for accepting his knighthood for services to film drama.

Other figures to feature include spy writer John Le Carre, singer Dame Vera Lynn, motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss, entertainer Des O’Connor, former football manager Tommy Docherty, actresses Dame Diana Rigg and Dame Barbara Windsor and Monty Python troupe member Terry Jones.