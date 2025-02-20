Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A budget airline has announced new flights between Edinburgh and one of Europe's most beautiful cities.

Ryanair will travel between the Scottish capital and Porto, the second largest city in Portugal, four times a week this summer.

Porto, or Oporto as it's sometimes known, is famous for its port wine, baroque architecture, and the Douro River.

To celebrate the launch, Ryanair is offering a limited-time seat sale with fares from Edinburgh Airport starting at just €21.99 for travel until the end of May. Bookings are open until February 21, exclusively on www.ryanair.com.

Elena Cabrera, Ryanair Head of Comms for Portugal, said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce Porto’s Summer schedule. This summer, Ryanair will operate 72 routes in total, providing customers with increased options for memorable travel experiences during this incredible season.

“Despite Lisbon’s lack of growth due to artificial capacity constraints, Ryanair remains committed to regional Portugal, including Porto with 12 based aircraft and more than 4,600 total jobs created.

“To celebrate, Ryanair is launching a limited-time seat sale with fares from just €21.99, available until 21st February, exclusively at www.ryanair.com.”

