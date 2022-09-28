The alarm was raised shortly before 7pm on Tuesday (September 27), after a small fire broke out inside the Hudson Bar and Grill.

Travellers were alerted to the blaze by a fire alarm, and were directed to evacuate by staff as fire crews and police arrived on the tarmac outside the terminal.

In video footage posted online by a passenger, a recorded message can be heard saying: "The fire alarm has been activated. Leave the area immediately."

After the blaze was extinguished by firefighters, travellers and staff were let back into the terminal.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 6.43pm on Tuesday, September 27 to reports of a fire at Edinburgh Airport Terminal.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene, including a height appliance and firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire affecting a restaurant within the terminal building.

"There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Teams responded to a small fire in the kitchen area of the Hudson Bar and Grill.

"Our safety measures were enacted and included evacuating and keeping passengers away from the area while our fire and rescue service responded.

