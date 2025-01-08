Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Airport will increase parking charges at its drop-off zone next week, a move management said will encourage passengers to use public transport and in turn reduce emissions.

From Monday, January 13, the cost to use the pickup and dropoff area will start at £6 for the first ten minutes, with customers then being charged £1 per minute afterwards.

The airport, now part of the VINCI Airports network, plans to use the extra revenue raised to improve passenger experience and invest in the airport’s infrastructure. The strategy also aims to increase the number of people using public transport to and from the airport (37 per cent).

Gail Taylor, chief commercial officer (XAero) at Edinburgh Airport said: “We have just had a record year for passengers at Edinburgh Airport and that number is likely to grow year-on-year, and we want to make sure that people are making more sustainable choices when getting to and from the airport.

“The use of cars is the most polluting mode with four journeys for each passenger compared to just two when using public transport. We want more people to use the robust transport links we have as this both reduces emissions and congestion.”

Ms Taylor added: “We have a number of large capacity projects planned over the next few years and reinvestment back into the airport infrastructure will improve the overall experience for passengers.”

The airport will continue to operate a free drop-off and pick-up area which has recently been upgraded and moved closer to the terminal. The free option is a 10-minute walk from the terminal and can be used for 30-minutes without charge. There is no shuttle bus service from this car park.

Vehicles carrying passengers with blue badges have free access the airport’s car parks for one hour. Blue badge customers can use the intercom when exiting the pick-up and drop-off zone and informing staff.

Local residents can apply for a 50 per cent discount at the drop-off and pick-up zone by visiting the Edinburgh Airport website. Electric vehicle drivers will also be discounted for the first 10-minutes upon validation by pressing the intercom button.